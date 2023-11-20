Stretch of I-95 closed near Chester following crash, truck fire

A crash and vehicle fire caused a stretch of Interstate 95 in Delaware County to close during Monday morning's rush hour, officials said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said all lanes were closed on I-95 Northbound between exits 5 and 7 near Chester.

Footage from SkyFOX showed a charred Pepsi tractor trailer and an SUV with heavy front-end damage surrounded by fire trucks.

It's unknown what caused the fire or if any injuries were reported.

There is currently no timetable on when the highway will reopen.