Stretch of Route 202 shut down again after sink hole repairs fail: officials

More headaches for drivers after a heavily trafficked thoroughfare near the King of Prussia Mall is shut down for the second time in a week.

Portions of Route 202 are closed to traffic between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard in Upper Merion Township.

The same stretch was shut down last Monday after a sinkhole and water main break were discovered, then reopened following two days of repairs.

PennDOT announced over the weekend that a "pavement failure" has forced the highway to close again.

However, unlike the last closure, only northbound lanes are shut at this time. Traffic is still flowing on the southbound side.

Officials say Route 202 will remain closed until engineers asses the new damage, and develop a plan for more repairs.

Motorists are currently being asked to use Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard. For more information on road conditions, click here.