Student asks to donate bonus points to classmates

One generous student wrote a note to their teacher asking if he could give away bonus points from his test to the student who scored the lowest in the class.

Winston Lee, a teacher in Kentucky, took to Facebook to share the surprising question left on the history exam.

Lee explains the test belongs to one of his A+ students who earned the extra five points by winning a review.

The mysterious student scored a 94 on the test without the bonus points and his kind act was able to help raise another classmate's score to a passing grade.