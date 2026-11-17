The Brief Students at Holland Middle School were evacuated from the cafeteria on Monday morning after a student discharged pepper spray. Students affected by the spray were evaluated by the school nurse, with emergency medical personnel on standby. No arrests or charges were reported.



Students at a Trenton middle school received medical treatment after officials say a student discharged pepper spray in the cafeteria.

What we know:

In a letter to families and staff, a spokesperson at Holland Middle School said a student discharged pepper spray in the school cafeteria on Monday morning. Students were relocated from the cafeteria to the auditorium as a precautionary measure.

About 20 students who were affected by the pepper spray were evaluated by the school nurse. Emergency medical personnel were also called to the school to provide assistance if needed.

The Trenton Police Department is handling the investigation, according to the school.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority," the school wrote.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported immediately following the incident.