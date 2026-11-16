The Brief Police say Darrell Jones, 42, was caught in the crossfire and killed in a road rage shooting early Saturday morning. Investigators say Daniel Dickerson was arrested and charged with murder and other crimes. Jones' family and friends are holding a vigil Tuesday night.



Police say 42-year-old Darrell Jones, a Philadelphia rapper and father, was killed when he was caught in gunfire during a road rage shooting early Saturday morning. Investigators say 40-year-old Daniel Dickerson was arrested at the scene and charged with murder and additional crimes.

What we know:

Police say the incident began around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near Erie Avenue and Sydenham Street. Police say Dickerson, driving a Ford SUV, fired at a Dodge Ram. No one inside the Dodge Ram was hurt, according to police.

Investigators say officers followed the Ford SUV down Erie Avenue and stopped Dickerson. After the shooting, police say Jones, driving a GMC Yukon, crashed. Officers checked on Jones and say they realized he had been shot as he was simply driving by.

Police identified Dickerson as the shooter and arrested him at the scene. Online records show Dickerson has a criminal history in Philadelphia and Montgomery County.

Police say Jones was shot early Saturday morning and crashed his vehicle following the shooting. Family members say the tragedy occurred only 11 days after Jones celebrated his son turning five.

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A vigil for Jones is scheduled for Tuesday night in North Philadelphia, according to his family and friends. His family says a show Jones had planned for early December will still go on as scheduled.

Family, community react to loss of Philadelphia rapper

What they're saying:

Jones' family members say they are devastated and still in disbelief. "My son was my everything, he was my everything, I’m so lost and broken without him," said Yolanda Jones, his mother.

"He was just a light, he just brought so much positivity no matter where he went, always making people laugh, you were never not laughing around him, he was an amazing Dad, amazing," said Destinee Pinkney, his sister.

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A close friend, Mando, said, "He was the best rapper, he was my friend, he was my brother, he was family, I know New York, Baltimore, Chicago, everybody loved him...he didn’t believe anything was possible he believed everything was possible."

Jones was a 42-year-old father to a five-year-old son named Aadon. His mother said he had been rapping since he was five years old.

Police say Dickerson is 40-years-old and works as a bus mechanic for SEPTA. A spokesperson for the transit agency said Dickerson was not on duty and was not coming from or going to work during the shooting.

What's next:

A SEPTA spokesperson said the agency will continue to cooperate with police and is conducting its own administrative investigation into Dickerson, per standard procedure.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what led up to the road rage incident, or if there was any prior connection between Dickerson and the people inside the Dodge Ram.