Students camp out to raise money and awareness for homeless youth

The students of Camden's Charter School Network joined forces with Covenant House Camden, a homeless shelter for youth, for a nationwide 'Sleep Out'.

Jasmine is a senior. It's her first time taking part in the annual 'Sleep Out'.

"We're gonna basically support the fact that not everyone is as lucky as we are, so we have to appreciate the little things we do and take it under consideration," she told FOX 29.

After rallying indoors, about 80 teens picked up cardboard and began to construct their shelter. Virtually the only cover they will have next to their sleeping bags.

School officials say giving back is a premium in their organization.

They will sleep outside until 7 a.m. Saturday morning but with the oversight of 20 chaperones and several Camden County police officers.

These teens are not afraid of facing the same elements the homeless do.

