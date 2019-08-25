Students paint, build bonds with neighbors in West Philadelphia

It was a perfect day to do some painting in West Philadelphia.

Mural Arts Philadelphia, along with students and staff at The University of the Sciences in Philadelphia collaborated on a mural for the new Living and Learning Commons at the corner of 46th Street and Woodland Avenue.

The murals are a tribute to the ones that once decorated the Wilson School -- a public elementary school that previously sat on the site.

"We thought it was important for our local community to see that we were trying to recreate what was already here, so we could have the past mixed in with the present," said David Forde of The University of the Sciences in Philadelphia.

Helping to paint part of the mural on Sunday was a woman whose picture was in the original mural.

At the end of the day, it was a great way to form a bond between students and neighbors in their community.