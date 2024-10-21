Students relying on food pantry at Camden County College that needs more donations

Food insecurity is a big issue in so many communities in our area, but one that is often overlooked is on college campuses.

Camden County College says the need is serious for their students.

It's a misconception that college students today are spending their disposable income on fast casual dining. In reality, there's a food pantry at this community college, and supplies are low.

An Amazon delivery was much welcomed at the food pantry, which is known as the Marketplace on the Camden County College campus.

"We're just trying to provide and make sure that they have the resources so we can provide food and other items to fuel them so that they can be ready to be academically successful," said Marketplace associate Kimberly Console.

Last week, the Marketplace, which operates by donation, had a run on food and supplies with the shelves nearly barren.

"At any given point, we were seeing 25 to 35 students in a single day—at one point we had 41 students in a very short four-hour period," Kim added.

Students at Camden Community College say it's hard, and they rely on the pantry Marketplace to get by.

Farah Pearson, who is trying to balance working, school, and family while buying food, appreciates the available support.

"It's great to know you have this. I come here and only take what I need," said Pearson, a student at the college.

Elliot Saunders, who is studying English to eventually teach, also uses the Marketplace for extras and works in the pantry as well.

"I know a lot of people who try to use this place as well as donate when they can. It works both ways. People can help and get help. It’s great," Saunders, a Camden Community College student, remarked.