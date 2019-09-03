Study: Philadelphia ranked one of worst cities for driving in 2019

article

Something most Philadelphians know but can’t be said enough has been reaffirmed in a new study by Wallethub.

The company found that Philadelphia is one of the worst cities in the United States to drive in.

In a list of 100 cities that measured cost of ownership and maintenance of vehicles, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance.

Philadelphia ranked 98th on the list just above Oakland, California and Detroit, Michigan.

Overall, Philly did pretty poorly in each category.

• Cost of Ownership and Maintenance: 91

• Traffic and infrastructure rank: 96

• Safety rank: 82

• Access to vehicles and maintenance rank: 34

Even more glowingly, Philadelphia ranked highly on likelihood of accidents in the city versus the national average.

The City of Brotherly Love also had the highest parking rates.