'Substantial' snowfall could hit Philadelphia area this weekend: NWS

The Brief More snow could be on the way for the Philadelphia area this weekend. Current models are predicting anywhere from 0 to 11 inches of snow. The snow is currently expected to begin Saturday night, but the storm's path and timing are still to be determined.



Two weekends of snow in a row? That's what forecasters are predicting for the Philadelphia area, except this time we may see even more inches!

What we know:

The National Weather Service is monitoring the increasing potential for an impactful winter storm across parts of the Philadelphia area this weekend.

Snow accumulations could be "substantial."

How much snow?

By the numbers:

Early predictions show anywhere from no snowfall to 11 inches for the Philadelphia area.

FOX 29's Drew Anderson says it's too early for snow totals, but snowfall amounts for the weekend will become more clear on Thursday,

When will it snow?

Timeline:

Snow will most likely begin Saturday night, and continue into Sunday.

Forecasters say specific details about the storm's path and timing are still undetermined.

What the models are saying

Dig deeper:

As of Tuesday, the European and Canadian models are predicting 11 inches for Philadelphia, while the American model expects 0 inches. However, shore towns could see more than an inch,.

The European model shows the storm starting Sunday morning in southern Delaware, spreading into Philadelphia by 3 p.m. and continuing into Monday afternoon.

The American model has the storm starting around 10 p.m. Saturday in southern Delaware, reaching Philadelphia by 3 or 4 p.m. and ending around midnight.