Summer job fair hosted by Philly Parks and Rec in Fairmount

Saturday marked the second annual job fair hosted by Philadelphia Parks and Recreation at the Dell Music Center. The event gave people of all ages the chance to take on roles that help provide safe experiences for children and families across the city.

Organizers say now is the time for outreach as summer is quickly approaching. The job fair allowed teens and young adults to learn job skills, gain experience and get exposure to different careers, while providing supplemental income for professionals and keeping retirees connected with their communities.

Families that stopped by say it was an opportunity for face-to-face interaction.

"You have to be personal, you have to feel people's energy and look at somebody and feel if they look happy, it’ll make me want to do the job, too." said Carmen Nelson.

Nelson says, it's also teaching the younger generation responsibility. "If kids had more things like this, they wouldn’t be hanging out on the streets. They'd have something constructive to do."

Attendees were able to get information regarding many positions through Parks and Recreation including lifeguards, camp staff, seasonal maintenance attendants and park rangers.

It also featured representatives from Rita's Italian Ice, Human Resources for the city, local unions and more.

More information on positions can be found on the city's #ItsASummerThing website as well as the Parks and Rec website.