Surveillance video captures naked man pulling on doors of Bucks County businesses
article
PLUMSTEAD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Plumstead Township Police Department is trying to identify a naked man seen roaming the Bucks County neighborhood.
Surveillance video captured the man pulling on doors of closed businesses around 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 800 block of North Easton Road.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Plumstead detectives at 215-766-874.
