Surveillance video captures naked man pulling on doors of Bucks County businesses

The Plumstead Township Police Department is trying to identify a naked man seen roaming the Bucks County neighborhood.

Surveillance video captured the man pulling on doors of closed businesses around 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 800 block of North Easton Road.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Plumstead detectives at 215-766-874.

