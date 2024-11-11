Surveillance videos show moments before man killed in officer-involved shooting

New surveillance videos obtained by FOX 29 show the moments before Philadelphia Police shot and killed a man they say was armed with a gun.

One video shows three Philadelphia Police SUV’s pull up behind the black pick-up truck at 52nd and Woodland Streets on Sunday night. The officers get out and you can hear yelling, then the sound of several gun shots.

Before the deadly shooting, police say the confrontation with the 47-year-old man began roughly a mile-and-a-half away, just before 6:15 p.m. on Sunday night. A woman reported what police are calling a domestic disturbance near 54th and Chancellor Streets. Police say she called 911 after the man fired a shot in the home.

Police say the 47-year-old then carjacked a man in his black pick-up truck. That man, Tony, tells FOX 29 he was on the block to pick-up his friend when his passenger door opened. He says the man wasn’t making sense, and wouldn’t take his money when he offered it.

"I had my hands in the air, and I was just saying, ‘What are you doing, calm down, calm down,’ you know and he just wouldn’t calm down," says Tony. "When the police came he still had the gun pointed and he was pointing at everybody."

Both police and Tony say the man tried to shoot, but he was unsuccessful. Police say an 18th District officer fired a shot, and it’s unclear if the man was hit.

Police say they then pursued the vehicle to 52nd and Woodland Streets where the man got out of the truck and tried to run to this empty lot, when an 18th District officer and Sergeant fired shots.

In another video obtained by FOX 29, you can see bystanders running, then the man rounding the corner, appearing to run with his back to officers.

Police say the man was rushed to the hospital where he died. A firearm was recovered at the scene. Police say it’s unclear if the man was shot at the first confrontation, the second, or both.

One neighbor who asked that we only use his first name, says he’s questioning the shooter.

"He did not have a gun visible," he says. "Wherever they found it on his body, waistband, alright, so what? The man was retreating, he was running away."

Back in the neighborhood on Monday, Shirlene Lewis, a member of Chosen Generation Church on the block, says she’s unsettled about the gunfire so close by.

"It could’ve been a kid, it could’ve been elderly someone walking by, and they could’ve got shot," she says. "I just pray that people stick together, stop the violence, stop the killing, stop the shooting."