Survey: 40% would give up their dog for a month over their phone

A new survey shows more than 40% of pet owners would give up their dog for a month, rather than ditch their phone.

SimpleTexting.com surveyed more than 1,000 smartphone owners across all 50 states to find out exactly which pleasures Americans would sacrifice to keep their phones.

According to the survey, 72% said they would rather be separated from alcohol for a month than go phone-free, while 64% said they would forego coffee.

The survey also found 44% would go without seeing their partners for a month if they could keep their cellphones.

Check out the complete survey results here.