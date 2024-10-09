Suspect accused of 'operating explosives manufacturing laboratory' in Philadelphia home: DA

Prosecutors in Philadelphia will announce charges Wednesday against a man accused of making explosives inside a home last weekend.

Firefighters were called to a property on the 7100 block of Montague Street Sunday night for reports of smoke coming from inside a garage.

First responders declared a hazmat situation after investigators say materials to make incendiary devices and fireworks were found at the home.

Two people, a man and a woman, were rescued from the home and treated by first responders at the scene.

Featured article

The incident prompted residents in nearby homes to evacuate, and traffic was rerouted.

First Assistant Robert Listenbee and other members of the District Attorney's Office on Wednesday will announce charges against a 28-year-old man.

Prosecutors say the suspect, who has not been named, "possessed improvised explosive devices and operated an explosives manufacturing laboratory."

The press conference will be available to stream on FOX29.com and on the FOX 29 YouTube page.