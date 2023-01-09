Suspect arrested, charged in theft of Philadelphia City Hall railings

Authorities have announced an arrest and charges in connection with the theft of historic brass railings from Philadelphia City Hall late last year.

On Monday, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced charges against Raymond Shendock, 41, in the Dec. 8 incident.

Shendock has been charged with burglary, institutional vandalism, theft by unlawful taking, and related offenses.

In the days following the theft, police released surveillance video of a suspect pushing a red shopping cart with several items inside in the days following the theft. The railings taken are believed to be decades old, sources told FOX 29 at the time.

Authorities say Shendock was taken into custody after Philadelphia police arrested him in connection with another alleged theft on Jan. 6.

In that incident, authorities say police were called for a report of a theft in progress on the 2300 block of Market Street. Police say Shendock and a co-conspirator were attempting to steal wiring from an air conditioning unit in a building they were not authorized to enter.

Shendock also faces burglary, vandalism, and theft charges in that case. A bench warrant has also been issued for Shendock for violations of court supervision at the time of the two incidents.