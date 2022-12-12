Expand / Collapse search

Section of historic brass railing cut, stolen from Philadelphia City Hall, sources say

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a theft at city hall after a section of the building's historic brass railing was stolen, according to sources. 

FOX 29 News sources tell Steve Keeley that a large section of the railing was cut and stolen by thieves. 

The value of the damage is estimated to be around $20,000. 

Detectives are checking surveillance cameras in the area to see if they can capture thieves carrying the heavy railing to a waiting vehicle, sources say. 

According to the sources, the railing that surrounds city hall is believed to be decades old. A similar railing was damaged at the Union League's building in 2016 when thieves cut the brass railing. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 