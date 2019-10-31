Suspect arrested in pattern of sex assaults in North Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to a pattern of sexual assaults in North Philadelphia last month.

Authorities say Drean Tabb was taken into custody Friday afternoon as a suspect in two sexual assaults that occurred just days apart near Bustleton and Levick Streets.

In the Oct. 15 incident, police say an 18-year-old female victim was walking west on the 1200 block of Levick Street around 12:15 a.m. The victim had just stepped off the SEPTA Route 14 bus at Levick and Bustleton Avenue when the suspect followed her and approached her from behind.

Police say the suspect led the victim into a rear driveway on the 1200 block of Elbridge Street where he sexually assaulted her, took her phone, and fled through the driveway.

In the October 20 incident, a 16-year-old girl was at the intersection of Levick Street and Bustleton Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after stepping off the Route 14 bus. As she walked, a man approached her from behind and pulled her jacket up over her face.

At that time, police say he pulled her into an alleyway while telling her no to make noise and sexually assaulted her. In this incident, the suspect also took the victim's phone and fled into an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the below offender is asked to please contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-686-3251, or call 911.