Suspect led police on foot chase after shooting in Philadelphia neighborhood

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The Brief Shots were fired in a courtyard in Philadelphia's East Germantown late Tuesday night. Police chased the suspect on foot before detaining them. A victim was shot and taken to a local hospital.



A suspect is in custody and an 18-year-old is in the hospital after shots were fired in Philadelphia's East Germantown late Tuesday night.

What we know:

Police say officers responded after seeing a muzzle flash, followed by the sound of gunshots coming from a courtyard on the 1800 block of North Woodstock just after 10 p.m.

The suspect fled the scene, but was detained just blocks away after a brief foot chase.

An 18-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds in his lower body and transported to a local hospital. A weapon and five spent shell casings were also found at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release further details, including the suspect's identity, possible charges and motive.

The condition of the shooting victim is also unknown.