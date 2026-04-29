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Suspect led police on foot chase after shooting in Philadelphia neighborhood

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Published  April 29, 2026 11:03am EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

The Brief

    • Shots were fired in a courtyard in Philadelphia's East Germantown late Tuesday night.
    • Police chased the suspect on foot before detaining them.
    • A victim was shot and taken to a local hospital.

PHILADELPHIA - A suspect is in custody and an 18-year-old is in the hospital after shots were fired in Philadelphia's East Germantown late Tuesday night.

What we know:

Police say officers responded after seeing a muzzle flash, followed by the sound of gunshots coming from a courtyard on the 1800 block of North Woodstock just after 10 p.m.

The suspect fled the scene, but was detained just blocks away after a brief foot chase.

An 18-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds in his lower body and transported to a local hospital. A weapon and five spent shell casings were also found at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release further details, including the suspect's identity, possible charges and motive.

The condition of the shooting victim is also unknown.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.

PhiladelphiaNewsCrime & Public Safety