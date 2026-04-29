Suspect led police on foot chase after shooting in Philadelphia neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA - A suspect is in custody and an 18-year-old is in the hospital after shots were fired in Philadelphia's East Germantown late Tuesday night.
What we know:
Police say officers responded after seeing a muzzle flash, followed by the sound of gunshots coming from a courtyard on the 1800 block of North Woodstock just after 10 p.m.
The suspect fled the scene, but was detained just blocks away after a brief foot chase.
An 18-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds in his lower body and transported to a local hospital. A weapon and five spent shell casings were also found at the scene.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release further details, including the suspect's identity, possible charges and motive.
The condition of the shooting victim is also unknown.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.