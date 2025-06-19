Suspect found hiding in bushes after shooting outside Philadelphia apartment building

The Brief A 46-year-old unarmed security guard was shot once in the back outside a Philadelphia apartment complex. The shooter was found by police hiding in bushes outside the apartment building and took him into custody. Investigators believe an argument between the security guard and suspect preceded the shooting.



Investigators say a Philadelphia apartment complex security guard is fighting for his life after being shot by a tenant who was later found hiding from police in bushes.

The 46-year-old security officer was unarmed, according to police, and investigators believe that an argument preceded the shooting.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the Walnut Park Plaza apartments around midnight for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 46-year-old security guard shot one time in the back and rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the suspected shooter was found by police hiding in bushes outside the apartment immediately after the shooting.

The 52-year-old suspect initially tried to run from police, ducking again into some bushes, before being taken into custody.

Small said the suspect dropped a handgun while police were placing him under arrest.

What we don't know:

Investigators believe an argument between the suspect and the security guard preceded the shooting, but it's unclear what the argument was about.

No charges were reported immediately following the shooting and arrest.

What's next:

Police hope apartment surveillance cameras and footage from nearby businesses will help their investigation.