Suspect in custody after man shot, killed inside West Philadelphia apartment

A suspect is in custody after police say a man was shot and killed inside an apartment in West Philadelphia.

The incident occurred on the 4800 block of Springfield Avenue shortly after 11:10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the scene for a report of gunshots and found an unresponsive 62-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck in a second-floor bedroom.

Paramedics rushed him to Presbyterian Hospital where he died a short time later.

Police say the suspect, a 26-year-old man, remained on the scene and was cooperating with investigators. A firearm was also recovered from the scene.

Investigators say that the victim and suspect knew each other and that there was some sort of physical altercation prior to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

