Man shot in the face at burning building in Kensington, police say

Investigators say officers who responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday night in Kensington found a burning property then came under fire.

Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker told reporters that officers responded to the 600 block of Clementine Street around 8 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

The responding officers saw the two-story building on fire and bullet holes in a metal sheet that covered a window, Walker said. A car across the street had also been hit by bullets.

As two officers went to the rear of the property, Walker said police in front of the building noticed an arm come out of the window then shots erupted.

No officers were hit by gunfire, but an unmarked police car was struck.

The suspect shooter then jumped from the second floor window and officers noticed that he had a gunshot wound to the chin, according to Walker.

He was brought by police to Temple Hospital in stable condition.

"We're not quite sure what occurred inside that house. We're still working on that," Walker said about the ongoing investigation.

The Philadelphia Fire Department quickly responded and placed the fire under control.

