Man critical after apparent shootout outside Kingsessing home

A man is in critical condition after an apparent shootout between two men in Kingsessing late Wednesday night.

The incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on the 5500 block of Greenway Avenue.

Police say a 37-year-old man was arriving home when he spotted a suspicious 44-year-old man walking down the steps of his property.

The two men were then engaged in a confrontation that escalated to gunfire, with both men firing shots at each other.

The 44-year-old man later showed up at Frankford Hospital with gunshot wounds to the shoulder and foot. He was listed in critical condition.

Police say a total of 25 spent shell casings were found along the sidewalk at the scene of the shooting.

The 37-year-old homeowner remained on the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

