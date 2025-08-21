Expand / Collapse search

Suspect injured after shootout with police in Chester: officials

By
Published  August 21, 2025 11:12am EDT
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

The Brief

    • Officials say a suspect was shot by police after firing on officers in Chester on Wednesday night.
    • No police officers were injured.
    • Charges have yet to be announced.

CHESTER, Pa. - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting unfolded in Chester late Wednesday night.

What we know:

Officials say police officers returned fire after being shot at on the 100 block of West 21st Street around 11:30 p.m.

The suspect was injured by police gunfire and taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

No police officers were injured during the shooting.

What we don't know:

Further details have yet to be released, including what led to the officer-involved shooting and the identity of the suspect.

What's next:

Officials say the suspect will "be charged with the appropriate crimes in due course."

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

PennsylvaniaNewsCrime & Public Safety