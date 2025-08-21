Suspect injured after shootout with police in Chester: officials

article

The Brief Officials say a suspect was shot by police after firing on officers in Chester on Wednesday night. No police officers were injured. Charges have yet to be announced.



An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting unfolded in Chester late Wednesday night.

What we know:

Officials say police officers returned fire after being shot at on the 100 block of West 21st Street around 11:30 p.m.

The suspect was injured by police gunfire and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No police officers were injured during the shooting.

What we don't know:

Further details have yet to be released, including what led to the officer-involved shooting and the identity of the suspect.

What's next:

Officials say the suspect will "be charged with the appropriate crimes in due course."