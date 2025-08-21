Suspect injured after shootout with police in Chester: officials
CHESTER, Pa. - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting unfolded in Chester late Wednesday night.
What we know:
Officials say police officers returned fire after being shot at on the 100 block of West 21st Street around 11:30 p.m.
The suspect was injured by police gunfire and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No police officers were injured during the shooting.
What we don't know:
Further details have yet to be released, including what led to the officer-involved shooting and the identity of the suspect.
What's next:
Officials say the suspect will "be charged with the appropriate crimes in due course."
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.