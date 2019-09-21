Suspect sought after 30-year-old man shot and killed in Fairhill

article

Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia overnight.

The incident occurred just after midnight on the 2900 block of North Howard Street.

Police said the man was shot multiple times in the torso. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.