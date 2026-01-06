Suspect sought after burglary, 2 attempted break-ins in Washington Township: police

The Brief Washington Township Police are investigating a burglary and two attempts on New Year's Eve. The suspect was caught on a Ring camera disconnecting the doorbell. Residents are urged to check security footage and report suspicious activity.



Police in Washington Township are on the hunt for a suspect involved in a burglary and two attempted break-ins on New Year's Eve.

What we know:

The incidents occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. in the Freedom Road, Valley Run Drive, and Constitution Road area.

The suspect was seen on a Ring camera disconnecting the doorbell while standing on an AC unit.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Washington Township burglary suspect caught on Ring camera

What they're saying:

"Anyone who may recognize this individual, observed suspicious activity or cars in the area during that timeframe, or has relevant video footage is asked to contact Detective Joe Russo," said the Washington Township Police Department.

Residents are encouraged to review their home security footage from the specified time and report any suspicious activity.

Tips can be provided anonymously.

If you have information or footage, contact Detective Joe Russo at 856-589-0330, Ext. 1194.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect and whether any additional incidents occurred during the timeframe remain unknown.