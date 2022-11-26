Suspect sought after Camden man shot and killed, police say

article

Camden County detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 41-year-old man.

Officials said the fatal shooting happened Friday evening, about 6:45, on the 1100 block of Princess Avenue, in Camden.

Responding officers found the man, later identified as 41-year-old Camden resident Leonttay Pratt, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Pratt was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Detectives are actively investigating all possible motives for the shooting. They ask anyone with information to contact Detective Daniel Crawford at 856-580-2223 or Detective Brian Ford at 609-519-6927.