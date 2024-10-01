Woman sought after delivery driver shot on the job in East Germantown: police

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a woman they say is wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in East Germantown Monday night.

Police are trying to locate 20-year-old Vanessa Graystone of Philadelphia. Graystone is described as a 20-year-old female, 5'2" tall, with brown eyes and red hair. She is considered armed and dangerous.

The notice to find Graystone comes a day after police say a 29-year-old man was shot once in the lower left side of his back on the 1500 block of E Johnson St.

Related article

The victim was taken to Einstein Hospital by police where he is listed in critical condition.

Police say the victim was a DoorDash driver.

"Fortunately we did find numerous private surveillance cameras on properties in the area. So hopefully those camera recorded something that can help us with this critical shooting of a DoorDash delivery driver," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that the victim stepped outside his car, saw a guy with a gun and when he started to run, he was then shot in the back.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or call/text the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.