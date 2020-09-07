Suspect sought in Friday shooting inside Logan store

Philadelphia police have released video of a suspect wanted in a Friday afternoon shooting in Logan.

The shooting occurred around 1:45 p.m. Friday on the 4600 block of 11th Street.

Police say the suspect entered a business on the block to make a purchase when he encountered another man and quickly pulled out a handgun.

The suspect fired several shots and fled the area southbound on 11th Street towards Winghocking Street.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

The suspect has been described by police as a tall Black male, with a stocky build, in his mid-to-late 20s.

Police say the suspect was driving a newer, silver Dodge Charger SRT.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to call Northwest Detective Division: 215-686-3093/3094

