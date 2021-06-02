Suspect sought in unprovoked attack of elderly woman near Washington Square Park, police say

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a man who allegedly shoved an elderly woman to the ground in an unprovoked attack last month in the city's Society Hill section.

Police on Wednesday said a 72-year-old woman slammed her head on the sidewalk when she was shoved by an unknown Black man on the 700 block of Walnut Street the morning of May 18.

According to police, the unnamed victim was treated for head injuries. Her condition is unknown.

Authorities said the alleged attacker may frequent the area around Washington Square Park. At the time of the attack, police say the suspect was wearing dark clothes, white sneakers and carrying a white "Express" bag.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093.

