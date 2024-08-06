Marshals offer 'cash reward' for suspect in Philadelphia mass shooting that killed 3, injured 6

Federal authorities have joined the hunt for a Philadelphia mass shooting suspect, and they're offering a reward for information that leads to his capture.

Amir Jones, 30, was named as a suspect days after investigators say an argument lead to a gun battle on the 1200 block of North Alden Street in late July.

Investigators believe about 100 people were gathered on the block when gunfire erupted, killing three people and injuring six others.

One of the people injured in the shooting, later identified by police as 28-year-old Tahir Shoatz, was later charged with homicide and other crimes.

Two weeks after the deadly shooting, U.S. Marshals added a cash reward for information that leads to Jones' arrest.

He is described as six-feet-tall, 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact authorities.