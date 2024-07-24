Second suspect sought for Philadelphia mass shooting that killed 3, injured 5 others

article

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find another suspect wanted for triple murder in a mass shooting that left five other victims wounded last week.

Amir Jones, 30, is being sought for what officials are calling a "gun battle" that stemmed from an argument at a summer gathering on Alden Street.

About 100 people were gathered when gunfire erupted, fatally striking three people.

Their identities have yet to be released, but police say they were ages 23, 29 and 33 years old.

Five other people were shot during the chaos, ranging in age from 26 to 30. Four of them have been released from the hospital.

A sixth person wounded in the shooting turned out to be the first suspect arrested by police on Tuesday.

Tahir Shoatz, 28, is charged with three counts of homicide, five counts of aggravated assault, and related offenses.