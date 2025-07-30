Suspect sought in July mass shooting in Philadelphia that left 3 dead, 9 injured

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect they believe is linked to a mass shooting in Philadelphia that left three people dead. The July 7th shooting happened on the 1500 block of Etting Street in Grays Ferry. Nine people between the ages of 15-23 were injured in the shooting.



Police in Philadelphia are searching for a suspect who they believe is linked to a deadly triple shooting that broke out earlier this month.

Police shared video of the suspect on Wednesday morning and pointed out several distinctive features that they believe could help identify the man.

The backstory:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1500 block of Etting Street on July 7 for reports of a shooting.

Investigators say three people – Jason Reese, 19, Zahir Wylie, 23, and Azir Harris, 24, – suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

Nine other people between the ages of 15-23 were struck by gunfire, but survived their injuries.

Investigators have not said what sparked the shooting.

Authorities previously shared security camera stills of several young men that they believe are linked to the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been reported.

What's New?:

Investigators on Wednesday shared new video of a man who they say is a suspect in the deadly mass shooting.

The video compilation shows the suspect standing on a front porch while a group of people huddle on the ground for cover.

Police pointed out the suspect's distinctive shoes and called attention to his braids and facial hair.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting should contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

There is a $20K reward for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction.