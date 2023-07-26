Expand / Collapse search
Suspect steals forklift during 'one-man heist' at Delaware casino: state police

By FOX 29 Staff
KENT COUNTY, Del. - "Now playing: Ocean's One!"

Delaware State Police are looking for a lone suspect they say tried to pull a one-man heist at Harrington Raceway and Casino on July 22.

The man is accused of trying to steal a forklift from the property during an attempted burglary.

However, police say his plan quickly fell apart when the forklift ran out of fuel not far from the casino.

"The heist ended rather abruptly," police said in a Facebook post asking for any information to identify the suspect.