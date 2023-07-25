'Swiper no swiping!' : Man accused of botched card skimmer scheme at Pennsylvania ATM

A not-so-slick thief in Pennsylvania was caught red-handed trying to place a card skimmer on an ATM, according to authorities.

The Middletown Township Police Department shared crystal clear images of the man who they say tried to place a card skimmer on Penn Community Bank's ATM.

In a post shared to Facebook, police mocked the would-be thief, and said he actually broke the ATM when he attempted to place the skimmer onto the machine.

"Doesn't seem like he is real good at this bad guy stuff, 'cause he busted the ATM in the process," police wrote.

They were able to retrieve the skimmer before the suspect could come back for it. Police are unsure if any customers were impacted.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact the Middletown Township Police Department at 215-949-1000.