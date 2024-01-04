Suspect surrenders in deadly Allentown shooting that killed baby boy, grandmother: police

A suspect involved in a violent, deadly night that left a 1-year-old baby boy and his 44-year-old grandmother dead, has surrendered, police say.

According to Allentown police, Gabriel Cartegena turned himself into authorities at Lehigh County Prison on Thursday at around 8:45 p.m.

Cartagena was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with two counts each of criminal homicide, attempted homicide and aggravated assault, and other related felonies.

Allentown Police Department and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office are continuing to investigate the case.

Cartagena will be arraigned on his charges and faces further action through court.