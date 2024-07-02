Suspect wanted for rape, double shooting in Philadelphia captured in Missouri: Marshals

article

Federal agents in Missouri arrested a man wanted in Philadelphia for allegedly raping a woman and later shooting the victim and her boyfriend.

Damonte Lewis, 32, was taken into custody Tuesday by U.S. Marshals in Kansas City.

Marshals say Lewis was wanted by Philadelphia police for raping a 39-year-old woman in June, then shooting the victim and her boyfriend after the rape was reported.

The arrest was announced Tuesday afternoon on the U.S. Marshals Service of Philadelphia's X page.