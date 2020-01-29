Expand / Collapse search

Suspected DUI driver arrested after police pursuit near Beverly Grove

Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
California
FOX 11 Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - A suspect is in custody after leading officers on a pursuit through parts of West Los Angeles. 

The slow-speed chase began after 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon near Hancock Park; the driver was suspected to be under the influence. 

The suspect drove through Beverly Hills on surface streets and made a stop at Orlando and Beverly Blvd. after officers deployed spike strips on the ground. The driver refused signals from officers and remained in the vehicle.

After a short standoff officers moved in and removed the driver from the car and took him into custody. 

This is a developing story 
 