Suspected porch pirate accused of taking iPhone from New Jersey home minutes after it was delivered

Authorities in New Jersey are searching for a suspected porch pirate who is accused of stealing an iPhone minutes after it was delivered.

The suspect allegedly swiped the expensive package from a home on Shoemaker Lane in Fairfiled in July, according to New Jersey State Police.

The package, police said, contained a brand-new iPhone valued at $1,300 and was delivered just 10 minutes before the theft.

State police shared photos of the suspect, who they described as a Black man wearing a black t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Station.