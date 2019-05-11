Suspects identified in high-speed pursuit that ended in barrage of bullets in Vernon area

A high-speed pursuit that began in the Downey area ended in a barrage of bullets near Bandini Boulevard and Downey Road in the Vernon area Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement officials were in pursuit of a murder suspect out of Downey in a dark-colored Toyota Prius. The passenger of the vehicle at times was seen firing back at police outside the car window during the chase. That passenger is believed to be the murder suspect.

The driver of the vehicle eventually brought the car to a stop shortly after 2:30 p.m., exited the vehicle, and surrendered to authorities. Aerial video from SkyFox showed the driver with blood on her clothes and arms. Authorities confirmed in a press briefing Friday night that the female driver was hit by gunfire during the shootout.

The driver was later identified as Alison Hart of Redondo Beach. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the L.A. Sheriff's Department said. Upon her release from a hospital, she was taken into custody and booked at the sheriff's East Los Angeles station, for multiple charges, including attempted murder of a peace officer and felony evading. She is currently in custody and being held on a $2.1 million dollar bail. Her relation to the passenger is unknown at this time.

The passenger stayed inside the vehicle after the shootout with police turning the situation into a standoff. Two Bearcat vehicles approached the suspect vehicle to check on the condition of the passenger.

Authorities detonated a flashbang grenade causing the suspect to react, which led officials to believe the suspect was alive and a viable threat, according to Lt. Derrick Alfred with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Homicide Bureau.

Just before 5 p.m., authorities were able to get the motionless -- but alive -- suspect out of the car before loading him into an ambulance and rushing him to the hospital, where Lt. Alfred says he underwent surgery after being struck multiple times by gunfire.

The male suspect, who fired numerous rounds from a large caliber revolver at pursuing officers and deputies, has been identified as Dylan Andres Lindsey of Torrance. He remains hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from at least two gunshot wounds, one of which is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

Advertisement

The Downey Police Department confirmed late Friday afternoon that the armed passenger in this pursuit is the murder suspect in the ASL Liquor Market killing of 44-year-old Gurpreet Singh in Downey on May 7.

The area of Bandini Boulevard and Downey Road is closed off for an undetermined duration and the public is urged to avoid the area.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the shooting but Lt. Alfred says two Downey police vehicles were struck by gunfire from the suspect and one innocent bystander was grazed by gunfire and suffered a superficial wound.

Lt. Kathleen Mendoza with the Downey Police Department said at Friday's press briefing that the events of today were set in motion on Thursday when detectives investigating the liquor store homicide received tips on a possible murder suspect in the case.

Those tips led detectives to a home in Maywood on Friday where they observed the murder suspect get into a car and drive away from the location, Lt. Mendoza said. When officers attempted to stop the car, a pursuit occurred.

The liquor store homicide investigation in Downey is ongoing as is the officer-involved shooting. Law enforcement officials did not immediately release additional information.