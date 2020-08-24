Suspects sought after illegal street race ends in crash, critically injuring woman

article

Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate the driver of a car they say left the scene of a crash that left a woman critically injured during an illegal street race.

The incident occurred just after midnight Sunday morning on 3rd Street between Packer Avenue and Pattison Avenue.

Police say two Dodge Charges were racing side by side when a white 2019 Dodge Charger SRT lost control and swerved into a crowd of spectators and two cars parked on the side of the road.

A 45-year-old woman suffered severe injuries as a result of the crash. She was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition. Police say she is expected to have her right leg amputated.

According to police, three men were seen exiting the white Charger after the crash and fleeing on foot. The other car involved in the race never returned to the scene.

After the crash, witnesses say an unmarked white tow truck arrived and took away the damaged vehicle.

Police have yet to locate the striking vehicle or any of its occupants.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the occupants or vehicles involved is asked to contact police.

