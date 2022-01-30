Suspects sought in attempted carjacking in Tacony, police say

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two suspects in an attempted carjacking in the Tacony section of the city.

The incident happened Jan. 16 shortly before 6 p.m on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Police say the victim, a 68-year-old man, was inside his vehicle when he approached by an unknown man armed with a gun.

The unknown man demanded the victim's vehicle while a second suspect stood nearby, When the victim refused, the suspects fled on foot towards Marsden Street where they had parked the car they arrived in.

Police say if you have any information to please contact them.

