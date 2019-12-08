Suspended NJ officer, ex-officer face more charges in vandalism case

article

Prosecutors say a suspended New Jersey police officer and a former special law enforcement officer face additional charges relating to two alleged vandalism incidents.

Monmouth County prosecutors say the Asbury Park officers -- 26-year-old Thomas Dowling and 29-year-old Stephen Martinsen -- were charged Saturday with two counts each of official misconduct.

They also face eight charges filed earlier including conspiracy, criminal mischief and weapons counts.

Authorities have alleged that the two in September damaged two vehicles owned by a citizen who had filed a complaint. Calls seeking comment were made to their attorneys Sunday.

