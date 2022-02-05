Suspicious death investigation underway after man, dog found deceased in Evesham Township

article

Investigators in Burlington County are investigating the suspicious death of an Evesham Township man as well as the death of his dog.

Police say a person of interest in connection to the incident, but have not specified the nature of the connection.

Police were called to the Olympus Apartments on Baker Boulevard in Evesham Saturday at 9:13 a.m. for a report of a possible dog attack on a resident of the complex.

According to police, when they arrived they found a man dead in the residence. A dog, the victim's pet, was also found deceased on a stairwell landing.

Police say the victim's apartment showed signs of a struggle.

The ensuing investigation led to a person of interest being taken into custody shortly after noon Saturday and there does not appear to be any danger to the public from this incident, police added.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

An investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or the Evesham Police Department’s confidential tip line at 609-983-4699, or send an email to Facebook@eveshampd.org or tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter