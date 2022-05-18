Suspicious deaths: 2 people found dead after being slashed in the neck in Kensington, police say

Police are investigating two "suspicious deaths" after two people were slashed in the neck Wednesday night in Kensington.

Just after 7 p.m., on the 3000 block of North Ruth Street, police responded to a call about two bodies inside a property. Once police entered the property, they went to the front bedroom on the second floor where they found two bodies with slashes across their necks.

Police say the victims were man, approximately 45 years old, and a woman, approximately 30 years old.

Authorities say both victims were pronounced on location.

Responding officers found a knife on scene, and they say that the property was an abandoned building that is used for drug use as they found drug paraphernalia on the first and second floors upon arrival.

Fire department paramedics say the victims' bodies have been there for longer than one day because they already started to decompose.

No arrest was made and police are actively investigating. Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them.