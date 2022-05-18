'Unacceptable': 5 people shot blocks away from Temple University's campus, police say

article

Authorities say multiple people were shot Wednesday night in North Philadelphia, just blocks away from Temple University's campus.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1500 block of North Bouvier Street around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Captain John Walker told reporters that three young women and two men were injured in the shooting.

A 28-year-old man, who police say was shot over a dozen times, was driven to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle and placed in "extremely critical condition."

Police say two other victims, a 20-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, were taken to the hospital by police in critical condition.

Two women, ages 19 and 21, suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds, police said.

Two people were taken into custody, but Walker would not speculate on their possible connection to the shooting.

Investigators were still counting spent shell casings at the scene about an hour after the shooting.

"Here we go with multiple shots fired on a beautiful day in Philadelphia which is unacceptable," Walker said. "We should not tolerate this in communities."