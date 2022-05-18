Teen skateboarder struck by dirt bike rider on Philadelphia street dies from injuries

article

A teenage skateboarder who was struck by a dirt bike rider on a Philadelphia street over the weekend has died as authorities continue to search for the rider who fled the scene.

The incident occurred on Sunday, around 10:30 p.m. on Allegheny Avenue in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood.

Police say the male dirt bike rider was traveling east bound at a high rate of speed and performing wheelies when he struck 17-year-old Jesus Gomez Rosario.

Rosario, who was riding a skateboard at the time of the incident was taken to Temple University Hospital with severe injuries. He succumbed to those injuries late Tuesday morning, according to Philadelphia police.

On Tuesday, police released video showing the aftermath of the crash and released images of the dirt bike rider. The rider has been descried by police as a male with a helmet, red bandana around his neck, white t-shirt, and black pants.

Commanding Officer with Philadelphia Police Accident Investigation District described the crash as having, "…a pretty significant impact." He went on to say the rider is thought to be a similar age to Rosario.

The rider was last seen leaving the scene with the dirt bike and appeared to have minor injuries. The dirt bike was described as having green wheels, a green body, and damage to the left side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police AT 215-685-3180 OR 215-685-3181.