SWAT standoff ends with man dead after setting off explosives in Bucks County home

Local and federal agents are trying to figure out the extent of the explosives that were found inside a Hilltown Township home that was set ablaze by a man.

The incident happened on the 2000 block of Hilltown Pike in Hilltown Township on Tuesday afternoon.

Hilltown Township police were called for an assault, but after police arrived on the scene the man ran inside and never came out.

“He refused to engage officers in any kind of conversation. Shortly after smoke was observed inside the building ⁠— inside ⁠— the house from the tactical team was deployed. The subject at one point was throwing explosive devices from the house,” Hilltown Township Police Chief Christopher Englehart said.

Police found the body they believe is the suspect Curtis Fish, 49, who was accused in a rape and kidnapping back in January.

He was released on $35,000 bail. His preliminary hearing on the case was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

