Swimmer drowns in Pennsylvania lake, coroner says

Authorities say a swimmer drowned at a Pennsylvania lake over the weekend.

Ganga Guatam, 24, was out with relatives on a pontoon rental on Lake Marburg in Codorus State Park on Saturday, and all of them decided to go swimming, the York County coroner’s office said.

Officials said Guatam was reportedly a good swimmer and had been using a camera underwater, but after everyone else returned to the boat they noticed he was missing. They searched for him, flagging down two other people to help, and found him unresponsive.

Emergency medical personnel were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday and Guatam was taken to UPMC Hanover, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, the coroner's office said. The cause of death was drowning and the death was ruled accidental, the coroner's office said.

