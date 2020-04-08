Synagogues move Passover services online in response to COVID-19 pandemic

The popular Seder for the Passover holiday will look much different this year in light of the coronavirus quarantine. Many families like our evening producer Aaron Inver’s are forced to stay away from the typically crowded celebratory gatherings and instead connect with loved ones virtually.

Rabbi Aaron Krupnick, of the Congregation Beth El in Voorhees, New Jersey, says his synagogue was quick to shift services online even editing a pre-recorded Seder, which they posted on their website to help families through their feast.

The congregation also hosted a live 90 minute Seder on Zoom. Krupnick says proudly that participation numbers are up.

"The social distancing has in a way nobody ever anticipated has drawn us closer because isolation breeds a desire for community. We have more people coming to our services than ever before," he explained.

Krupnick added he's happy but not surprised that his congregants are thriving on their religion during this trying time.

